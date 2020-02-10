Kagaz bhi dikhaenge aur jute bhi khaenge: BJP MLA jibe at Owaisi

A+ A-

Meerut: Asaduddin Owaisi and others will have to show all the papers as required by the government else he will be beaten with shoes, said BJP MLA Sangeet Som on Monday.

“I want to tell Owaisi that all his statements of ‘will not show the papers, shoot us in the heart’ are of no use. ‘Kagaz bhi dikhaenge aur jute bhi khaenge’ (you will have to show the papers or get beaten by shoes). If you have to live in the country, you will have to show the papers which the government asks,” Som told ANI here.

This was in reaction to an earlier statement by the AIMIM leader, made during a speech at a public meet in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Reiterating his ‘will not show the papers’ statement, he said that the government cannot force the Muslims to leave the country.

“All I have is this country. I will never leave this country and I will not show my papers. If it comes to showing papers, we will come forward and ask you to shoot us in our hearts. In our hearts is the love for India which you (government) can never understand,” Owaisi said.