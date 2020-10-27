Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu pre-wedding ceremonies’ details revealed



Hyderabad: After a wave of speculation in the media about her wedding, Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal finally made it official earlier this month that she will be tying knot with her longtime beau and business Gautam Kitchlu on October 30.

Kajal’ official announcement

Putting an end to all the rumours and confusions, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and released an official statement confirming her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu. The statement read: “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. The pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”

Kajal Aggarwal – Gautam Kichlu pre-wedding festivities

As Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam are all set to tie knot this Friday in Mumbai, guests and friends have started gathering to prepare for the biggest day of the actress’ life.

In an interview with Hyderabad Times, Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal revealed few details about the pre wedding ceremonies like Haldi and Mehendi which are going to be on a low key.

Sharing how the family is trying to create a ‘shaadi ka mahaaul’ at home, Nisha said, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re keeping the celebrations low-key. Despite the restrictions in place, we’re trying our best to create the shaadi ka mahaaul. We will be hosting traditional haldi and mehendi ceremonies at home. Both ceremonies will take place on the same day — October 29, one day before the wedding. We’re all extremely thrilled for Kajal Aggarwal and we’re so excited for her as she begins her new journey.”

Speaking about Sangeet, Nisha said, “We have planned a little sangeet on the wedding day itself, so there’s going to be singing, dancing, love and laughter all around.”

Further adding that how it’s an emotional moment for their family, Nisha revealed, “My father has been looking forward to Kajal’s wedding day for so long, so it’s a special time for all of us. We’re also a bit emotional as Kajal Aggarwal will be getting married and leaving home. So at the moment, we’re trying to spend as much time as we can with her. But everyone wants a piece of the bride during this time, so I haven’t gotten to spend much time with her.”

Bachelorette party

Recently, Nisha Aggarwal had thrown an in-house bachelorette party for her soon-to-be-bride sister Kajal Aggarwal. The adorable sissy-missy pictures of the same were doing on social media. Check them out below.





Image Source: Nisha Aggarwal Instagram

On Sunday, Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share pictures with fiance Gautam Kitchlu on the occasion of Dussehra. This is the first time she has shared pictures with him since the time she announced their wedding date.