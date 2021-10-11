Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu welcome their ‘first child’

Mumbai: Actress Kajal Aggarwal has bought home her fur baby ‘Mia’. She introduced the little pet dog to her fans and followers on Sunday. Taking to social media, she shared pictures of herself with her pet pooch and revealed that she had has cynophobia – the fear of dogs – since childhood and that she “can’t wait to see how this journey unfolds for” her.

“Introducing the newest addition to our family, little Mia ! Everyone who knows me, knows that I’ve had a phobia of dogs, from childhood. Gautam Kitchlu on the other hand has always been a dog lover, grown up with pets and understands the meaning of true compasssion so beautifully!” and added: “Life teaches us to be inclusive and spread love. Mia has brought with her so much more joy, cuddles, excitement (and lots of hard work!) in our life. I can’t wait to see how this journey unfolds for us,” she wrote on her photo-sharing app.

Her husband Gautam Kitchlu shared the same on his Instagram and wrote, “First child. Finally convinced Kajal Aggarwal. Welcome puppy Mia!”

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in an intimate ceremony in October last year. Meanwhile, in terms of work, she has Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 in her kitty.

According to reports, Kajal is wrapping up all the shoots of her upcoming films and other commitments as she is expecting her first child with Gautam. However, an official announcement from the actress is still awaited.