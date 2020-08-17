Kajal Aggarwal got engaged already?

Hyderabad: Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is the most eligible bachelorette of South Cinema. Since the past couple of months, there have been a lot of rumours have been rounds in the industry about her marriage.

As per the latest rumours, Kajal is said to have been enagaged with a business man secretly. The news about has been kept under the wraps to make sure that it doesn’t get leaked to the media.

But it is said that her best friend from Tollywood Bellamkonda Sreenivas has attended the event and that’s how the news has been leaked. According to the gossip, the name of Kajal’s fiancé is said be Gautam who is a wealthy business man.

Well, only the actress knows how far this news is true. Let’s wait for the official announcement from her!

With Bachelors like Nithiin, Rana Daggubati, Nikhil Siddhartha ending their bachelorhood amid pandemic lockdown, it would be great to see even bachelorettes joining them.

Meanwhile, on professional front Kajal will be next seen in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and few others which are expected to release in 2021.