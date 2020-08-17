Kajal Aggarwal got engaged already?

By Rasti Amena Updated: 17th August 2020 2:07 pm IST
Photo:@kajalaggarwal/Instagram

Hyderabad: Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is the most eligible bachelorette of South Cinema. Since the past couple of months, there have been a lot of rumours have been rounds in the industry about her marriage.

As per the latest rumours, Kajal is said to have been enagaged with a business man secretly. The news about has been kept under the wraps to make sure that it doesn’t get leaked to the media.

But it is said that her best friend from Tollywood Bellamkonda Sreenivas has attended the event and that’s how the news has been leaked. According to the gossip, the name of Kajal’s fiancé is said be Gautam who is a wealthy business man.

READ:  Mozamjahi Market restorated

Well, only the actress knows how far this news is true. Let’s wait for the official announcement from her!

With Bachelors like Nithiin, Rana Daggubati, Nikhil Siddhartha ending their bachelorhood amid pandemic lockdown, it would be great to see even bachelorettes joining them.

Meanwhile, on professional front Kajal will be next seen in Kamal Haasan’s  Indian 2, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and few others which are expected to release in 2021.

Categories
Bollywood News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close