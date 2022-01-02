Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant, confirms husband Gautam Kitchlu

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 2nd January 2022 1:14 pm IST
Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant, confirms husband Gautam Kitchlu
Actress Kajal Aggarwal with her husband Gautam Kitchlu (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child, as confirmed by her businessman Gautam Kitchlu on social media.

The news about her pregnancy has been doing the rounds on social media for a while now. However, it was on Saturday evening Kitchlu confirmed that they are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy in 2022.

Also Read
‘Is Aamir Khan your relative’? Netizen questions Ira Khan; don’t miss her reply

Kitchlu posted a picture of Kajal on Instagram and captioned it: “Here’s looking at you 2022 (expecting mother emoji)”.

MS Education Academy

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in October 2020 in Mumbai.

On the work front, Kajal will be seen in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’, co-starring Telugu star Ram Charan. She also has ‘Ghosty’, ‘Uma’ and ‘Hey Sinamika’.

In Bollywood, Kajal was seen in Sanjay Gupta’s John Abraham-starrer gangster drama ‘Mumbai Saga’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button