Kajal Aggarwal to quit acting? Singham actress spills beans

Mumbai: Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the South Indian film industry. Not just in south but she has also carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Kajal made her acting debut opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi in Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… in 2004.

In 2007, Kajal Aggarwal made her Tollywood debut with the Telugu film, Lakshmi Kalyanam. In the same year, she starred in the box office hit Chandamama, which earned her recognition. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. Back in 2011, Kajal starred opposite Ajay Devgn in Singham which became a huge hit.

The gorgeous beauty got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in 2020.

And now, the latest reports suggest that Kajal Aggarwal planning to retire from the entertainment industry so that she can focus on her husband’s business.

In a recent interview, the Mosagallu actress said, “I am getting good support from my family and husband, which is making it easy for me to concentrate on movies. But I don’t know how long I will be acting in films. I will quit the movies when my husband Gautam asks me.”

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has interesting projects in her pipeline. She has Acharya and Indian 2 in her kitty. Apart from this, Kajal has also bagged Nagarjuna Akkineni’s next, which will be directed by Praveen Sattaru.