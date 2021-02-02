Kajol: Always keep the promise you made to yourself

Mumbai, Feb 2 : Actress Kajol on Tuesday shared a lesson that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught her. She shared that it is important to keep a promise one has made to oneself.

“Covid lesson 463: Whether you keep your promises to anyone else, always keep the ones to yourself,” the actress wrote on her Instagram story.

Kajol enjoys popularity on social media for her humour, quirky posts and words of encouragement for fans. The actress recently mentioned in a post how the world is changing, post pandemic.

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the digitally released film “Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy”. Actress-director Renuka Shahane has helmed the film that also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.

