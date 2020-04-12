Kajol clocks 10 mn followers on Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kajol has amassed over 10 million followers on Instagram.

The 45-year-old actor took to her Instagram page on Saturday to gave a shout-out to her fans.

“This is a shout-out to my Insta fam who have shown love to the reel and real me so much. Gratefully, yours Kajol,” she wrote.

Kajol shared a clip from her 2001 blockbuster “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” in which her character, Anjali is doing bhangra.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-1UayQJpRD/

The actor was last seen in the short film “Devi”, which was directed by Priyanka Banerjee.

She also starred opposite her husband, actor Ajay Devgn in period drama “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.