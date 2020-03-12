Kajol shares photos of daughter Nysa – Pics inside

A+ A-

Mumbai: Bollywood actress, Kajol shared photographs of her daughter, Nysa on Instagram. In the photos, Nysa can be seen sitting on the floor.

Sharing the photographs, the actress wrote, “In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore”.

After photos went viral on social media, one of the fans of the actress wrote, “absolutely gorgeous”. Another netizen wrote, “so beautiful”. Kajol’s sister, Tanishaa Mukherji wrote, “My princess”.

Kajol’s Bollywood career

Recently, Kajol appeared in the film, Tanhanji. In the movie, she played role of Taanaji’s wife, Savitribai.

The actress also appeared in a short film titled ‘Devi’. The film which is directed by Priyanka Banerjee also features Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Mukta Barve, Rama Joshi, Sandhya Mhatre and Neena Kulkarni.