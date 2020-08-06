Kajol’s big virtual kiss to all her fans

Posted By News Desk 1 Published: 6th August 2020 9:52 pm IST
Kajol's big virtual kiss to all her fans

Mumbai, Aug 6 : Actress Kajol has sent out big virtual kiss to her fans a day after her birthday. She says she is still young and kicking, and that her birthday is just a day to celebrate her.

“A big virtual kiss to each one of you for taking out the time to send me so much love and warmth. Thank you so much to my fans from all around the world who sent those lovely personalized notes, The kid in me loved the balloons,” she captioned the sweet image, with a note to self — “Still young and kicking, birthdays are just a day to celebrate me,” wrote Kajol, along with the latest photo she posted on Instagram.

Kajol celebrated her 46th birthday on Wednesday.

On the work front, she will be making her digital debut with the “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to present day.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close