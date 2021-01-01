Kajol’s OTT debut with ‘Tribhanga’ on Jan 15

Mumbai, Jan 1 : Actress Kajols digital debut film Tribhanga has been confirmed for January 15 release. The actress tweeted the announcement on Friday with a glimpse of the story and characters through a video.

“Tribhanga, matlab, tedhi, medhi, crazy, but sexy. #Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix,” Kajol wrote, also sharing the announcement on Instagram.

The actress will be entering the digital space with the film, which is a Mumbai-set drama. The film tells the story of a family going back and forth through three generations, from the late 1980s to present day.

The film, directed and written by veteran actress Renuka Shahane, also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in last year’s historical action blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring her husband Ajay Devgn.

