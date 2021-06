Hyderabad: Prof. P Malla Reddy, the controller of examinations of the Kakatiya University, Warangal has informed that first semester exams of B.Tech third year will be conducted from July 5.

Prof. Reddy said that the exams will be held in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols from 2 pm to 5 pm on July 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16 and 19.