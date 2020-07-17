Kalapather Police distributes Quran copies among rowdy sheeters

Hyderabad: In the Old City of Hyderabad, police distributed copies of the Holy book of Islam, the Quran among the rowdy sheeters. This initiative was taken by Kalapather Police.

Inspector S. Sudarshan and other senior cops distributed the copies of the holy book among 65 rowdy sheeters in the presence of Imams.

As murder, robbery, consuming alcohol are prohibited in Islam, the copies were distributed with a hope that the rowdy sheeters will not only read it but also start adopting the right way of living life.

It is an opportunity for the rowdy sheeters to stop indulging in crimes and start living a good life.