Kalicharan Maharaj sent to judicial custody till January 13

Raipur: Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj, who was arrested by the Chhattisgarh police for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi was sent to judicial custody till January 13 by a Raipur court on Friday.

“The police presented Kalicharan today in court as the police interrogation had been completed. He had been sent to 13-day judicial custody. We have filed a bail application in sessions court today,” Saurabh Mishra told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Kalicharan had been sent to remand for two days by the court.

He was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and provocative statements against minorities at ‘Dharam Sansad’ (religious council) held in Raipur on December 26.

“Kalicharan has been arrested and charged with sedition. During the investigation, on the basis of evidence, sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) have also been included,” said Chhattisgarh Police.

A case has been registered against him in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur.

Following his arrest, the Madhya Pradesh government has alleged that Chhattisgarh’s Congress government violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without informing the Madhya Pradesh police.