Kalki’s daughter has ‘early feminist leanings’

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th September 2020 7:23 pm IST
Mumbai, Sep 15 : Actress Kalki Koechlin shared that her daughter Sappho seems to have early feminist leanings. The actress made the interesting revelation on Instagram with a picture of Sappho sleeping next to the book, Blood Red, Sister Rose, by Thomas Keneally.

“Early feminist leanings #JoanOfArc #Sappho #WomenWeRemember #history,” she wrote alongside the image.

The actress had recently given a glimpse of her maternal side on the photo-sharing website when she shared a picture that showed her breastfeeding Sappho.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed their first born, daughter Sappho, in February 2020.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

