Kallis, Abbas and Sthalekar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Former South African all rounder Jacques Kallis, former Australian women’s captain Lisa Sthalekar and former Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas were on Sunday inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame.

The ceremony was held virtually and featured Sunil Gavaskar, Mel Jones and Shaun Pollock as the main guests while Wasim Akram, Graeme Smith and Alyssa Healy also joined in to congratulate the inductees. It was hosted by commentator Alan Wilkins.

Kallis is the fourth South African player inducted and Zaheer the sixth from Pakistan. Lisa is the 27th from Australia and the ninth woman player in the list, which includes five from Australia.

“It is something that I never expected when I started playing. I certainly did not play the game for any accolades or anything like that, I only wanted to win the games for whoever I was playing for,” Kallis said.

“But it is nice to be recognised when one has succeeded in the sport, it is nice to be recognised by people for something that you have achieved in the game, something that I am really proud of.”

“I was fortunate enough to learn from the best when I entered the Australia team – Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton and Cathryn Fitzpatrick, all of whom have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, and rightly so,” said Sthalekar.

“The guidance from them and other teammates along the way kept me focused but also ensured that it was a fun environment. Thanks to all my teammates. It goes without saying that if it wasn’t for the support of my family, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve what I have.”

Abbas meanwhile thanked the Pakistan cricket fraternity, fans and his county side Gloucestershire for helping play the game at the highest level.

“I feel privileged and truly humbled to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame of the class of 2020. I am excited to be in the midst of other illustrious cricketers. This great game has made me the person I am. Thank you cricket,” he said.

“It is always a pleasure to announce the latest set of inductees into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. These are all players with a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations for years to come. I congratulate Zaheer, Jacques and Lisa on their inclusion in the pantheon of cricket greats,” said ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney.

Source: IANS