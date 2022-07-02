Kamal Haasan honoured with UAE’s golden visa

Abu Dhabi: South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan is the latest Indian personality to be honoured with a UAE golden visa.

Kamal Haasan expressed his gratitude to the Dubai government for awarding them the golden visa.

The 67-year-old actor was feted with a 10-year golden visa during his visit to promote his latest blockbuster Vikram.

He even met Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance and co-existence of the United Arab Emirates.

As per multiple media reports, Kamal Haasan was one of the first choices by the UAE administration to obtain the golden visa when it was introduced in 2019. However, it could not be due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other political and professional reasons.

Besides Kamal, there are many other celebrities from the Indian industry who have received this honour including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Farha Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sunil Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonu Nigam, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor alongside his children, Janhvi, Arjun and Khushi were awarded the golden visa.

About UAE golden visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019, which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor. It also gives businessmen 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland. These visas are issued for a period of 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as smart students.

Managers, CEOs, and experts in research, engineering, health, education, business management, and technology are now eligible for the golden visa. Furthermore, the process for obtaining long-term residence has been simplified for highly trained and specialised residents, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, trailblazers, top students and graduates.

Golden and silver visas are more popular among foreign investors, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) as they want to be a part of the success of the UAE in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.