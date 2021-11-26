Kamal Haasan recovering well: Hospital

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 26th November 2021 11:21 pm IST
Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan is recovering well after being infected by Covid-19 and admitted to a hospital, as per the hospital bulletin on Friday.

The superstar of South Indian cinema is recovering at an isolated unit of the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai where he was admitted on November 22.

Kamal Haasan, who was in the US for the launch of his Khadi brand ‘House of Khadder’ tested Covid positive after he returned to India.

MS Education Academy

Announcing this in a tweet on November 22, he called upon people to be careful.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button