Kamal Haasan to launch election campaign on Dec 13

NehaPublished: 10th December 2020 10:36 pm IST

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan will launch his campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from December 13 onwards, the party said on Thursday.

The actor-politician will embark on his first phase of campaign between December 13-16, MNM Vice President, Dr R Mahendran said in a release here.

During this four-day schedule, Haasan will cover Madurai, Theni, Dindugul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Kanniyakumari districts, he added.

Haasan had launched MNM in February 2018 and the party had faced last year’s Lok Sabha elections but could not return any MP.

Source: PTI

READ:  UP: Akhilesh Yadav to take out 'Kisan Yatra'
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaPublished: 10th December 2020 10:36 pm IST
Back to top button