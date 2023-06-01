Kamal Haasan’s salary for Project K becomes talk of town

Hyderabad: Prabhas’s Project K is said to be reportedly one of the most awaited movies of the year which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

This grand, VFX-heavy movie is said to have fantasy and various elements of science fiction. While the shooting of the movie is underway, here’s the latest update which is now a hot topic among fans and media circles.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing important roles in Nag Ashwin’s next (Instagram)

Kamal Haasan in Project K?

Several reports claim that Kamal Haasan has been offered to play the role of an antagonist in the film. His remuneration for the roles is something that is grabbing attention. Reportedly, Kamal has been offered Rs 150 crore by the makers!

However, nothing has been confirmed yet as of now.

“It’ll take another week or two for us to get more clarity on whether he’s accepted the offer or not,” a source was quoted saying in Hindustan Times.

The film is being directed by Nag Ashwin which features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani will be seen in an important role. This multi-starrer movie also marks Deepika’s debut in Tollywood.

Produced by Vijayanthi Movies, this movie is claimed to be made in two parts with a budget of around 500 crores making it to be one of the highest-budget movies ever in Indian cinema.