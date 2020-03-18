Kamal Nath accuses BJP of behaving like Hitler

Bhopal; Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing ‘dirty ‘politics and suppressing the democratic values and rights much like Hitler.

The Chief Minister was reacting after senior Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh were detained in Bengaluru when they tried to meet the 16 rebel Congress MLAs.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Kamal Nath said, “Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh and other Congress ministers tried to meet the Congress MLAs who have been held hostage by the BJP in Bengaluru. The police stopped them, misbehaved with them and detained them, which was completely dictatorial and Hitler like.”

The Chief Minister added, “The whole country is watching how the BJP is murdering democratic values by destabilising an elected government. Why are they not letting us meet the legislators, what sort of fear do they have?”

“All our leaders who have been detained should be freed and meeting with the hostage MLAs be allowed. BJP neither has the majority, nor has Shivraj Singh been appointed as the leader of the BJP Legislative party. BJP government is not forming here and neither will it be able to form a government. But Shivraj Singh’s restlessness to become the chief minister is being seen by all, ” said Kamal Nath in his tweet.

He said, “They are so very restless for power. They are not even able to sleep and are day dreaming about becoming the Chief Minister. They are threatening the officers. I take pity on them.”

Source: IANS

