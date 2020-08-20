Kamal-Rajini Multi starrer on cards!

Hyderabad: The combination of the Megastars Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth in many films has always garnered them huge stardom. But after becoming South Indian superstars and pan-India popularity, Rajini and Kamal did not appear together in any film.

For a year, many rumours and gossips were going around among fans of both the stars regarding the duo’s collaboration again. But then over a period of time, both of them ventured into politics and couldn’t share the screen space together.

But as of late, in the one of the media interaction, Kollywood Director, Lokesh Kanagaraj gave hints to the audience regarding the duo’s (Rajni-Kamal) upcoming movie. The Director was apparently asked the question about much anticipated multi-starrer movie.

However, Lokesh could not escape the question and replied that he cannot comment anything on it currently and the production house would reveal all the details after all the agreements are signed. Also Lokesh did not rule out the reports too which hints that this biggest multi-starrer will soon go on floors.

Well, the fans and followers of Superstar Rajnikanth and Universal Hero Kamal Haasan have to wait till the official announcement of the movie.

Speaking about work fronts, Rajnikanth will be next seen in Annathe which is being helmed by Tollywood Director Siva. Kamal Haasan is gearing up to resume his shooting for the upcoming Tamil film ‘Indian 2.’ Lokesh also has few projects including Kaithi 2 and another yet-to-be-titled Telugu project.