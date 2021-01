Washington, Jan 20 : Kamala Devi Harris on Wednesday created history by becoming the first woman, first Black and first South Asian to become the Vice President of the US.

Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina woman to sit in the nation’s apex court, shortly before Joe Biden was to be sworn-in as the US President.

