Kamala Harris chooses royal blue outfit by Black designers

By Nikhila Natarajan

New York, Jan 20 : Kamala Harris has chosen to wear an azure and navy blue outfit designed by African American designers for her historic inauguration as the country’s first woman Vice President.

Harris is wearing Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, according to chatter filtering from her aides. Rogers, a New York City resident, is a young Black designer, from Baton Rouge. Sergio is Black designer from South Carolina.

Two hours after Donald Trump lifted off from the lawns of White House, the world got its first look at America’s new political leadership in a single frame at the US Capitol – the location of the inauguration ceremony.

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, arrived at the complex about 90 minutes before the noon swearing-in ceremony. Incoming First Lady Jill Biden is dressed in shades of olympic and sapphire blue.

Biden’s motorcade wound its way through deserted Washington streets to reach the Capitol after a morning church service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. About 25,000 National Guard members are guarding every aspect of Inauguration Day. Security has been stepped up to unprecedented levels for this event which has been foreshadowed by a violent storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6.

