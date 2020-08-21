Kamala Harris creates buzz on social media with ‘chithi’ reference

New Delhi, Aug 21 : Democratic ice Presidential candidate.Kamala Harris speech at the party’s National Convention has created a buzz on social media, mainly among the Indian-American and Tamilian community as she used the word ‘chithi’ which means aunty in Tamil, while stressing on the importance of a family.

Harris made the remark on Wednesday night during her Vice Presidential acceptance speech, while she spoke about the importance of family support in shaping an individual.

“She raised us to be proud, strong Black women. And she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage. She taught us to put family first. The family you are born into and the family you choose,” Harris said while talking about her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris.

“Family is my uncles, my aunts, and my chithis,” she said while explaining what family meant to her.

“That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me,” said Harris, who made history by becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to be nominated to any important party’s presidential ticket.

Her speech soon went viral on social media, taking the Indian netizens by surprise. Many people also referred to Google to find the meaning of “chithi”.

Let’s have a look at some of the reactions of netizens.

“I literally have tears in my eyes. @KamalaHarris just said ‘chithis’ which means auntie. My heart is so full right now,” said Chennai-born American author and model Padma Lakshmi.

“Millions of Americans are googling ‘chithi,’ so next time someone @ me that Kamala Harris isn’t proud of her Indian heritage,” a twitterati posted.

Another said: “Kamala Harris used chithi in her DNCC speech, Tamilians RISE UP!!!!!!”

“Brb crying when @KamalaHarris just said ‘Chithi’,” wrote another user.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.