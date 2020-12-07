Kamareddy DSP arrested after ACB raids

Hyderabad: A day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Sunday conducted raids at Kamareddy Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Taya Lakshminarayana’s residences in Hyderabad, Kamareddy and Nalgonda, he was arrested for holding disproportionate assets.

They seized incriminatory documents proving he amassed illegal assets worth Rs 20 crore.

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, officials also found live ammunition and empty shells apart from nine cartridges of 9 mm pistol, five cartridges of 7.62 SLR caliber, two cartridges of 0.303 Mark II, two cartridges of 0.22 caliber, six cartridges of AK-47, one empty shell of AK-47 and one empty shell of a 9MM pistol.

The raids were also conducted at the residences of DSP’s located at P&T Colony in Trimulgherry, as well as the houses of relatives and close friends.

According to the reports, Lakshminarayana did not give any satisfactory account for the possession of the ammunition and empty shells found at his residence, officials said, adding that in this regard, necessary actions are being taken.