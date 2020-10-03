Kamareddy: Robbers attack three women; steal around 30 grams gold

Kamareddy: A mob of robbers attacked three women, including a teenager, on Wednesday night and allegedly stole two-and-a-half toolas of gold, local police reported.

The robbers broke into the house by removing the tiles of the roof and attacked the women and forcefully took away the gold ornaments they were wearing. The victim includes a teenage girl who is currently studying Intermediate.

On information, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Kamareddy Government Hospital. The three women lived in the Lingampeta mandal center of Kamareddy district.

One of the victims Prameela’s husband Sangayya died one-and-a-half years ago and she was living along with two other victims.

District Superintendent of Police Shankar Reddy, Circle Inspector Rajasekhar and Sub Inspector Srikanth inspected the spot. Dog squad and Clues Team staff have collected evidences and are investigating the case.