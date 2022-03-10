Kamareddy tops in disbursing loans to street vendors

Hyderabad: Kamareddy District Collector Jitesh V Patil said Kamareddy district in Telangana has topped on a national level in disbursing loans to street vendors.

In a meeting held in Integrated Collectorate on the eve of 3rd phase loan disbursement to street vendors, Patil said, “A total of 1800 Street vendors have been given loans this year.”

“Similarly crop loans are being approved for farmers of the district and SC ST Corporation loans are also being given,” Patil said.

Patil further said that under the aegis of NABARD Kamareddy district’s Malla Reddy and Reddypet vegetable markets are given 15 lakhs each.

The district collector had a detailed meeting with bank officials to review the loan disbursement. The meeting was attended by the manager of Lead Bank Arvind Reddy, and the executive director of the SC Corporation, and the officials of BC SC ST Corporations.