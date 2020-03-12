menu
Kangana is the Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood: Ahmed Khan

Posted by Qayam Published: March 12, 2020, 11:18 am IST
Kangana is the Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood: Ahmed Khan

New Delhi: Clearing the air about his quotes on female-led action films like Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi‘ and ‘Dhaakad‘, director and choreographer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday heaped praises on the actor.

The director said that he was earlier quoted out of context and gave further clarifications.

“Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood, and the only girl who can pull off an action film,” Khan said.

“I really liked ‘Dhaakad’ teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it. She is a brilliant and powerful actor. If she approves my script, I will definitely work with her,” Khan added.

The ‘Queen’ actor is gearing up to lose some extra fat that she had to put on for the character of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa in her biopic ‘Thalaivi.’

The 32-year-old actor is prepping for the shoot of ‘Dhaakad’ which will involve high octane action and combat scenes.

Source: ANI
