Kangana calls herself ‘only actress’ to do comedy after Sridevi; check reactions

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ clocks 10 years today. Marking the 10th anniversary of her landmark film, Kangana took to her Twitter and said the film opened new avenues for her in acting. She added that after the movie, she became the first female actor, after late Sridevi, to have done comedy in Hindi films.

Taking to the microblogging site, Kangana wrote, “I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu.”

I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu https://t.co/WMXgPdi781 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2021

“Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won’t,all destiny, glad my destiny has you,” she added.

Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won’t,all destiny, glad my destiny has you ❤️ https://t.co/J2Rk7usj3E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2021

However, Kangana recent claim that she is ‘only actress to do comedy’ did not go well with many after which she received a massive trolling on social media. Replying to her tweet, one user wrote, ‘That’s comedy’. While another user wrote, ‘Comedian Bharti is better than you.’

Check out the reactions below:

Comedian Bharti is better than you. — Chetan Krishna 🇮🇳 (@ckchetanck) February 25, 2021

Sridevi? You ain't even worth her toe nail — Deepti (@Aandolan_Jeevi_) February 25, 2021

Self obsession ki bhi limit hoti hai — ravish shahi (@I_ravishshahi) February 25, 2021

https://twitter.com/KanganaTeam/status/1364829450106413060

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has been maintaining a top spot of headlines constantly for her controversial social post ever since the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has an interesting set of flicks in her kitty including Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhaakad.