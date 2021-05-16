Kangana claims that pics of floating bodies in Ganga river are from Nigeria

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is known for her rather controversial stand on issues and making bizzare claims has now yet again made a statement that has left many berserk with disbelief.

The actor who has been permanently banned on Twitter, put out a video on her Instagram where she claimed that the now viral pictures of dead bodies floating in the Ganga river are from Nigeria.

It was reported that many dead bodies of COVID-19 patients were found floating in the Ganga river in several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Recently, the actor’s comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict drew flak. “To save your nation and its people from radical Islamic terrorism is the fundamental right of every nation, India stands with Israel,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Those who think terrorism should be replied with dharna must learn from Israel. They will spread terrorism, if you respond strongly they will cry foul become victims if you do just dharna then they will blast your parliament and five-star hotels also, this is radical Islamic terrorism for you,” she added.

Social media platform Twitter, a few days ago suspended Bollywood actress Kangana Ranuat’s account on the platform, after a series of controversial tweets on the West Bengal elections triggered legal action upon her.