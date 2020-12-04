Kangana comments “same dadi at Shaheen Bagh, farmers’ protest”, BJP leader demands apology

Mumbai: BJP leader RP Singh demanded an apology from Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly misidentifying an old woman at the farmers’ protest in the national capital as Bilkis Bano, famously known as the ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’.

On Twitter, Singh wrote, “@KanganaTeam I respect you for your courage & acting but I will not accept anyone disrespecting or demeaning my mother. You must make a public apology for doing so. #MohinderKaur”.

.@KanganaTeam I respect you for your courage & acting but I will not accept anyone disrespecting or demeaning my mother. You must make a public apology for doing so.#MohinderKaur pic.twitter.com/uB835sJE1w — R.P. Singh: ਆਰ ਪੀ ਸਿੰਘ National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) December 3, 2020

Earlier, the actress had said that an elderly woman, who was seen protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital in December-March, was seen in the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi as well.

Reacting over it, Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a video story by an international news channel that slammed the actress for misidentifying the elderly woman at the farmers’ protest.

The video posted by Dosanjh on Twitter featured a Bhatinda-based elderly woman Mahinder Kaur, who according to the news channel was misidentified by Ranaut.

“Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI. Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. (Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI. Listen to this with proof @KanganaTeam. A person should not be that blind. You can’t speak just anything),” Dosanjh tweeted in Punjabi with the video.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Responding to the famous Punjabi singer, Ranaut reiterated that the same “Bilkis Bano dadi ji” who was a part of the “citizenship,” protest had also joined the farmers’ protest.

“Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? (O Karan Johar’s pet, she is the same grandmother who was seen protesting at Shaheen Bagh and now demanding the farmers’ MSP. I don’t know Mahindar Kaur ji. What kind of drama is this?) Stop this right now,” the Queen actor tweeted.

In another tweet, she posted: “Listen you vultures, do not consider my silence as my weakness. I see how you are instigating the innocent by lying to them and are using them. Just like Shaheen Bagh, the truth behind these protests will soon be out. Then I will write a brilliant speech and leave with your faces black.” She signed off as ‘Babbar sherni’.

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai…?

Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..?



Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey



Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..😊 https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Diljit retaliated: “Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai…? Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho (Are you the pet of all the people you have worked with? Then the list of your bosses must be long. This is not Bollywood but Punjab. Manipulating people by lying and playing with their emotions is something you know very well).”