Kangana film shoot: MP Cong protests, cops use water cannons

Betul: Congress workers moving towards Sarni in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district on Saturday to protest against actor Kangana Ranaut at a film shoot site were caned by police who also used water cannons, officials said.

The actor is in the crosshairs of the Congress due to her tweets on various issues, including the farmers’ protests underway against the Centre’s new agri marketing laws.

This is the second day Congress workers, who want the actor to apologise for her tweets, faced police action for trying to protest at Ranaut’s film shoot site, a coal handling plant of a power station.

While video clips that went viral on social media showed police caning the Congress workers, Senior City Superintendent of Police Abhay Ram Choudhary denied the use of excessive force.

After MP home minister Narottam Mishra, on Thursday, asked police to provide security to the shoot, a posse of constables have been deployed, some with firearms, an official said.

The film shooting schedule in the area is set to end on February 17, he added.

Police protection has been increased around me as @INCIndia workers in MP carried out a protest to stop my shoot. Congress MLA’s are saying they are protesting on behalf of farmers, which farmers gave them such a power of attorney why can’t they protest for themselves? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 12, 2021

This evening congress workers outside my shoot location, for now police have dispersed them and I had to change my car and come via longer route …. chronicles of an opinionated woman. pic.twitter.com/aqPbasnfQW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 12, 2021

Source: PTI