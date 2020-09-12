Kangana flight chaos: IndiGo told to act against unruly fliers

New Delhi, Sep 11 : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed IndiGo to take action against the passengers responsible for unruly behaviour and violation of protocols on a flight with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on board.

The incident allegedly occurred on a Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on September 9.

A DGCA official said: “There are multiple issues. The prominent ones include photography on Board in violation of Aircraft rules 13, Violation of Covid protocols and certain actions falling within the purview of unruly behaviour on board.We have asked the Airline to take appropriate action against those responsible.”

The airline said that it has given its statement to the aviation regulator on the matter pertaining to flight 6E 264 from Chandigarh to Mumbai, on September 9, 2020.

“We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety. IndiGo also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report,” it said in a press statement.

IndiGo added that it is committed to providing a safe, hassle-free experience to our passengers.

Source: IANS

