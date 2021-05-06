Kangana is most hilarious stand-up comedian: Karan Patel

Mumbai: Television actor Karan Patel, who is an avid social media user, is quite vocal about his opinions on various topics. The actor recently mocked Kangana Ranaut for her tweet regarding the increase in oxygen plants. He took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the actress’s tweets where she wrote about how everybody is building more and more oxygen plants amid the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

What did Karan Patel post?

Kangana’s tweet which was shared by Karan read, “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learned nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees.”

Karan Patel called Kangana the most ‘hilarious stand-up comedian. “This woman is the most hilarious Stand-up comedian this country produced,” he wrote on his Instagram story. Check out below:

However, this is not for the first time that Karan had taken dig at Kangana. Earlier, when the actress compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot, he remarked, “Upar wale ne inko bheja toh bheja, lekin inke bheje mein bheja hi nahi bheja.”

Kangana’s Twitter account suspended

Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently suspended on Tuesday after her controversial tweets in response to the recent West Bengal assembly election results. In a series of tweets, the actress had made objectionable comments on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, speaking about Karan Patel, the actor became popular with his performance in TV soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.