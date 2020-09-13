Kangana meets Maha Governor, requests ‘justice be given to me’

Mumbai, Sep 13 : Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday afternoon, amidst escalating tension between her and the ruling Shiv Sena party.

Following her meeting, Kangana tweeted: “A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me, it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system.”

The actress drew the ire of the Shiv Sena government after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in her tweets.

She received strong-worded reactions from Sena leaders, following which she was given Y-plus security.

On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. On the same day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had conducted a demolition drive at her Mumbai office, razing portions that they claimed were illegally built.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

