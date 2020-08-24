Kangana pulled up for her remarks on caste and reservation system

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been once again making headlines for her controversial statements; this time with tweets over nepotism especially after the demise of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 33-year-old found herself in fresh controversy yet again on Monday, which drew a lot of flak on social media.

The ‘Panga’ actress was slammed for her tweets on the caste system and reservations in India, which made many unhappy. A Twitter trend ‘#BoycottKangana’ started trending on Twitter as well, with many calling Kangana out for presenting a “biased’ view on the subject”.

Kangana had written, “Cast system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns every one knows it’s not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations, Let Go Of It, Lets Talk About It”. It may also be pointed out that she got the spelling of the word ‘caste’ wrong in her tweet.

Cast system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns every one knows it’s not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations, Let Go Of It, Lets Talk About It 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 23, 2020

Especially in professions like Doctors engineers, pilots most deserving people suffer reservations, we as a nation suffer mediocrity and brilliance finds a reluctant escape to The United States.. Shame — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 23, 2020

The ‘Queen’ actress added, “Especially in professions like Doctors engineers, pilots most deserving people suffer reservations, we as a nation suffer mediocrity and brilliance finds a reluctant escape to The United States. Shame.”

It all started when Kangana reacted to a tweet which mentioned that Isabel Wilkerson’s book ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents’ was making noise internationally but not in India.

A socio-political analyst from Delhi replied to her tweets and said, “Crying on Nepotism and silence on Casteism shows your double stand. Just as Nepotism prevents OUTSIDERS, Casteism prevents OUTCASTES. Fight against both. N next, quota doesn’t kills merit but ensures opportunity for the oppressed community in nation building. Got it @KanganaTeam?”

Sorry sir but there are many ways of uplifting the oppressed other than gifting them the ranks they don’t qualify for, learn to earn your worth that’s what I stand for, reservation works on the same law as nepotism, undeserving gets the job cos of which Nation suffers, SIMPLE. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 23, 2020

To this, the actress compared how the reservation system and nepotism is working on the same law and said, “Sorry sir but there are many ways of uplifting the oppressed other than gifting them the ranks they don’t qualify for, learn to earn your worth that’s what I stand for, reservation works on the same law as nepotism, undeserving gets the job cos of which Nation suffers, SIMPLE.”

However, Kangana faced a considerable backlash as her views on reservations in India did not go well with many. Few netizens criticized her for being ignorant about the existing realities and undervaluing the concept of social justice in India.