Kangana Ranaut appreciates her team for their hard work

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday heaped praises on the team of her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ for their undying passion and commitment.

The ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ actor took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday and shared photos from a coal mine, where she rehearsed for an action sequence for the forthcoming film.

Along with the photos, Kangana wrote, “This is an appreciation tweet for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @RazyGhai practically living at the location for past few days.”

This kind of passion and commitment that artists and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don’t know and it’s okay that way 🙂#Dhakaad pic.twitter.com/02O0gU9aPX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Kangana also tweeted a video where she could be seen practising a fight sequence, with her action directors instructing her. She wrote, “This kind of passion and commitment that artistes and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don’t know and it’s okay that way #Dhakaad.”

‘Dhaakad’, touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and Kangana will be seen playing the role of an officer in the movie. The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.