Kangana Ranaut breaks down at ‘Thalaivi’ trailer launch

Chennai: Actor Kangana Ranaut had an emotional breakdown on Tuesday, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’. She got teary-eyed while talking about her bond with director Vijay and thanked him for encouraging her.

The ‘Queen’ actor who celebrated her birthday today expressed her gratitude towards director Vijay for believing in her as she ventured into the South Indian entertainment industry with ‘Thalaivi’.

“Never in my life have I met a man who has not made me feel apologetic about my talent. I’m getting emotional, I’m not usually like that, but I want to say that he is one person, who has made me feel good about my talent,” she said while getting emotional.

“Usually the camaraderie they show with male hero, is never shown with an actress. But as a Director, I learnt from him how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership,” she added.

Ranaut also shared the video of her breakdown and wrote, “I call myself Babbar Sherni cause I never cry I never give anyone the privilege of making me cry, don’t remember when I cried last but today I cried and cried and cried and it feels so good #ThalaiviTrailer.”

Speaking about her experience of working in the South Indian film industry, she said, “Whether its the Tamil or Telugu industry, there is nepotism but there is no ‘groupism’, bitching or subjecting outsiders to bullying. They are very inclusive of people who come from outside. I don’t want to leave, I am here now and I hope to do more films here.”

Thalaivi, brings to screen Jayalalithaa’s journey as a stellar actress which was followed by a powerful political career. The 3-and-a-half minute video begins with the initial chapters of Jayalalithaa’s life – her career in the film industry. The trailer also touched upon her equation with MG Ramachandran (MGR), played by Arvind Swami, who was like a mentor to Jayalalithaa. The latter half of the trailer focuses on the late leader’s career, of how she forayed into politics and became an icon.

Kangana Ranaut, who received her fourth National Film Award on Monday for her performances in the 2019-released films Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, shared the much-awaited trailer of the film and wrote: “The Iron lady of India who devoted her whole life towards the betterment of her own people. She started as an actress who the masses loved and went on to become a leader who the masses looked up to.”

Thalaivi is slated to release in cinemas on April 23 this year. Directed by Vijay and co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(With inputs from agency)