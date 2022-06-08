Kangana brutally trolled for slamming Qatar Airways CEO Akbar

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is still reeling from the epic failure of her recent movie ‘Dhaakad’ and now she has been caught under the notorious internet trolls’ radar.

Kangana Ranaut is famous for weighing in on political matters and is especially supportive of the ruling party Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). In fact, she recently voiced support for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, saying she was “entitled to her opinions” amid international condemnation over the politician’s controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Well, in response to the Arab countries including Qatar denouncing Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks, a Twitter user Vashudev called for the boycott of Qatar Airways.

Following which, a spoof video imagining Qatar Airways CEO’s response to Vashudev has been circulating on the internet for the past couple of days. Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut blew the parody out of proportion by believing it to be true. She took to her Instagram stories to slam the CEO of Qatar Airways Akbar Al-Baker.

Within no time, Kangana Ranaut’s words have gone viral with netizens trolling her brutally. Scroll ahead to see what entailed.

Kangana Ranaut sets new standards for stupidity. She actually believes that the CEO of Qatar airways actually said this in an interview .

Which one of her 20 loyal Bhakts (who watched her film) is going to inform this woman that this is a parody video making rounds on Twitter ? pic.twitter.com/f8CMC6YWUU — The Cheshire Cat (@C90284166) June 8, 2022

Kangana Ranaut really thought that those words are said by the CEO of Qatar Airways🤣🤣 How can someone be so dumb..#KanganaRanaut #BoycottQatarAirways #vasudev #Bhakts pic.twitter.com/v4x5qp3NhS — Bhakt logic (@gottagobruh) June 8, 2022

@AhadunAhad11111 @zoo_bear Kangana has posted in her Instagram story that the CEO of Qatar has mocked the sanghi Vasudev 😂😂 see below 😆😆

I thought her to be intelligent! She is after all a bimbo sanghi! 😜😜#KanganaRanaut #Qatar #QatarAirways pic.twitter.com/dPZ4u4WioZ — siddipiddi (@Sadz57633256) June 8, 2022

Following the backlash, Kangana deleted her posts within 2 hours, realizing her mistake.