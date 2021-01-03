Kangana Ranaut calls Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker & Taapsee Pannu as ‘terrorists’

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut launched a fresh attack against the Bollywood celebrities for supporting the Anti-CAA protest and also JNU protest. In her latest tweet, Kangana took the indirect jibe at Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu and called them as ‘filmy clowns’ and wrote that they are ‘no less than terrorists’.

Along with a news snippet Kangana Ranaut took to the Twitter and wrote, “Bullydawood film industry ka Ek aur bhanda phoot gaya, all those who supported JNU students and Shaheen Baag protests also helped instigate riots, these so-called actors and actresses are no less than terrorists, India, wake up and watch…”

Bullydawood film industry ka ek aur bhanda phoot gaya, all those who supported JNU students and Shaheen Baag protests also helped instigate riots, these so called actors and actresses are no less than terrorists, India wake up and watch … pic.twitter.com/QMy9Z4eK3b — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 3, 2021

In her second tweet, Kangana shared pictures of Deepika, Swara, Taapsee and Anurag. She tweeted, “Now that it is proved that JNU students spread misinformation and lies about CAA, they have admitted that they participated in spreading hate, lies and terrorism. Will these filmy clowns apologise to this nation but who will compensate for the lives that are lost in Delhi riots?”

Now that it is proved that JNU students spread misinformation and lies about CAA, they have admitted that they participated in spreading hate, lies and terrorism. Will these filmy clowns apologise to this nation but who will compensate for the lives that are lost in Delhi riots? https://t.co/AMUDTDyV3d — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 3, 2021

However, this is not for the first time that Kangana Ranaut has criticised the Bollywood celebrities. She has been slamming the film industry ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput for their opinions and even ‘nepotism’.

Kangana Ranaut had even called Deepika as ‘depression ke dukaan chalane wale’. She had tweeted, “Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi.”