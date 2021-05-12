Kangana posts Islamophobic comments, supports Israeli attack on Palestine

After being banned from Twitter, actress Kangana Ranaut has now taken to Instagram to express her hateful and Islamophobic statements on the platform.

On Wednesday, Kangana expressed problematic and controversial views on the ongoing Israel- Palestine conflict which escalated after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Haram esh-Sharif in Jerusalem on the last Friday of Ramzan. Several Palestinians, including children, were killed and hundreds were injured during the attack.

Ranaut, who is known for her controversial and hateful statements, posted an Instagram story in which she wrote several Islamophobic statements and said India stands with Israel.

Kangana wrote, “In the fight against radical terrorism India stands with Israrel”

She also wrote, “To save your nation and it’s people from radical Islamic terrorism is the fundamental right of every nation India stands with Israel,”

Social media platform Twitter on Tuesday suspended Bollywood actress Kangana Ranuat’s account on the platform, after a series of controversial tweets on the West Bengal elections triggered legal action upon her.

On Monday, Israeli armed forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Haram esh-Sharif in Jerusalem, ahead of a march by Zionist nationalists commemorating Israel’s capture of the eastern half of the city in 1967.

More than 300 Palestinians were injured in the raid. In retaliation, Hamas, the Islamist militant group that runs Gaza, fired dozens of rockets. The Israelis launched an airstrike on Gaza in response, killing at least 21 Palestinians, including nine children.

Tensions have been building up since the start of Ramzan in mid-April when Israeli police set up barricades at the Damascus Gate outside the occupied Old City, preventing Palestinians from gathering there. As clashes erupted, the police removed the barricades, but tensions were already high.