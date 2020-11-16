Kangana Ranaut dances to folk ‘Kangari’ song at family function

New Delhi: Dressed in the traditional “pahadi” attire, actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday treated her fans to a video of herself dancing to a folk song from the mountains.

The ‘Queen’ actor who has been sharing glimpses from her cousin brother’s wedding ceremonies, took to Twitter to share the video.

Kangana Ranaut dances with other women

The video sees Kangana dancing with other women from her family on the ‘Kangari’ song sung by Pahadi artists at her brother’s wedding reception.

She explains the meaning of the song to her fans and followers as she penned a note along with the note.

“I love folk music of any tradition for that matter, here’s a Kangari song sung by Pahadi artists at my brother’s dham (reception) today, meaning is simple….a woman expressing her love for her mother,” she wrote on Twitter.

Pahadi attire

The ‘Tanu Weds Mau’ actor is also seen decked up in the traditional ‘pahadi’ attire as she is seen donning an off-white coloured saree with a ‘Pahadi’ cap and matching shawl.

The 33-year-old actor is currently staying with her family at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali.

Source: ANI