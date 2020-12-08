Kangana Ranaut expresses view on ‘Bharat Bandh’ in poetic style

Updated: 8th December 2020 11:01 am IST
New Delhi: As the farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agricultural laws have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh,’ today, actor Kangana Ranaut voiced her opinion on the matter in a poetic style.

The ‘Queen,’ actor who is one of the most active celebrities on social media, took to Twitter to share her views along with a video of spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in which he is seen talking about protests.

“Aao Bharat ko band kr dete hain, yun to tufaano ki kami nahi is naav ko, magar laao kulhaari kuch chhed bhi kar dete hain, reh reh ke roz marti hai har ummeed yahaan (come let’s shut India, though there is no scarcity of storms hitting this boat, but bring an axe to make some holes in the boat, every hope dies here every day),” she tweeted.

“Deshbhakton se kaho apne liye desh ka ek tukda tum bhi maang lo, aajaao sadak pe aur tum bhi dharna do, chalo aaj yeh kissa hi khatam karte hain (tell the patriots to ask for a piece of the nation for themselves as well, take to the streets and you also protest, let’s end this story once and for all),” her tweet further read.

Ranaut has been voicing her opinion on the issue of farmer’s agitation and has been speaking against it through her tweets.

She was recently found to be in a Twitter spat with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh over the farmer’s protests.

