Kangana Ranaut in trouble as police files FIR against her over farmers tweet

Mumbai: Karnataka police on Tuesday registered an FIR has been registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut by Karnataka over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against the central farm laws.

According to reports, the case was registered by police in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district on Monday based on the recent order of a local court.

Kangana Ranaut Case

The case has been registered against Kangana Ranaut under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 108 (abetment), want on vilification upon a community (153A) and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504), the police officials said.

Last week, the Tumakuru Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court had directed police to register an FIR on a complaint by lawyer L Ramesh Naik who contended that the September 21 tweet on the actor’s Twitter handle @KanganaTeam had hurt him.

Naik had earlier told IANS in a statement that his case against Kangana Ranaut is not to gain any publicity but to convey that what she did was wrong. He also said that when farmers protest against any government policy, they are not necessarily terrorists, as the actress thinks. Naik further told the news agency that he has also joined many such protests, but that doesn’t mean he is a terrorist. He is fighting for this case as he needs clarification on the post tweeted by Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana’s tweet on farmers bills

On September 21, Kangana Rananut took to her Twitter and wrote, “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about farmers’ bills and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists.” However, in another tweet, Ranaut clarified that she did not call them terrorists.

प्रधानमंत्री जी कोई सो रहा हो उसे जगाया जा सकता है, जिसे ग़लतफ़हमी हो उसे समझाया जा सकता है मगर जो सोने की ऐक्टिंग करे, नासमझने की ऐक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ेगा? ये वही आतंकी हैं CAA से एक भी इंसान की सिटिज़ेन्शिप नहीं गयी मगर इन्होंने ख़ून की नदियाँ बहा दी. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

According to reports, Naik had filed the complaint against Kangana Ranaut in the Tumkuru court on September 28 after the police reportedly refused to entertain his complaint.