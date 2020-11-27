Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday met megastar Sanjay Dutt after she realised that they were staying in the same hotel. The ‘Queen’ actor later shared an image of them with a sweet note on her social media handle.

Kangana, who is currently filming in Hyderabad for ‘Thalaivi’, put out an image on her Twitter handle with the caption, “When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health.”

When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health 🥰 pic.twitter.com/VPB5reGThp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

In the image, Kangana and Dutt can be seen dressed in simple and casual attire while happily smiling for the camera.

Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Dutt have previously worked together in a number of movies like ‘Rascals’, ‘Ungli’, ‘Double Dhamaal’, ‘No Problem’, among others.

Sanjay Dutt who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year in August had announced recently that he is now cancer-free after being treated and is currently shooting in Hyderabad for ‘KGF 2’.

Source: ANI