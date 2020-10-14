Kangana Ranaut slams Tanishq, says it promote ‘love jihad, sexism’

Mumbai: The popular jewellery brand Tanishq has pulled off its latest ad which has the internet divided. In the brand’s advertisement for their Ekatvam (Oneness) jewellery line, a Hindu woman who is married into a Muslim family is set for her baby shower. Her in-laws are shown to have organised it to make honour their Hindu daughter-in-law’s feelings.

Tanishq ad is wrong on many levels: Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut was among the Bollywood actors who shared her thoughts on the controversial Tanishq ad on Twitter, and claimed that it glorified “love jihad and sexism”.

“As Hindus we need to be absolutely conscious of what these creative terrorists are injecting in to our subconscious, we must scrutinise, debate and evaluate what is the outcome of any perception that is fed to us, this is the only way to save our civilisation #tanishq,” she tweeted.

The concept wasn’t as much a problem as the execution was,the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith, Isn’t she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful. https://t.co/LDRC8HyHYI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

“This advert is wrong on many levels, Hindu bahu is living with the family for significant amount of time but acceptance happens only when she is carrying their heir. So what is she just a set of ovaries? This advert does not only promote love-jihad but also sexism #tanishq,” she added.

Rich Chadha, Divya loved the ad

On the other hand, some actresses like Richa Chadha and Divya Dutta were sad that the Tanishq ad was pulled off. Divya, whose voice has been used in the ad, wrote on Twitter, “Yes it’s my voice. It’s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it.”

The 45-second ad which was released on October 9 received a heavy flak on social media and #BoycottTanishq stared trending on Twitter as the outrage alleged that the ad promotes ‘love jihad’ and was anti-Hindu in sentiments.

‘Love Jihad’ is a conspiracy theory that alleges that Muslim men target women belonging to non-Muslim communities in order to convert them to Islam by feigning love and marrying them.