Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Swara Bhasker

Mumbai, Jan 24 : Actress Kangana Ranaut was getting bored on Sunday, and that is why she decided to tease actress Swara Bhasker.

On Sunday, the actress retweeted a collage featuring herself and Swara in similar looking outfits. They are seen in golden saris with white blouses and large necklaces. The picture which Kangana retweed highlighted a portion of her scalp, mentioning Kangana ‘class’ and Swara ‘crass’.

Retweeting, she wrote, “Yeh sab kya keh rahe hain !! Aisa hai kya ?@ReallySwara (what are these people saying? Is it true?”

Soon, netizens started commenting how Kangana has made preparations for everyone’s Sunday entertainment.

She responded: “Haan on a boring day thoda toh@ReallySwara ji ko cheda jaye (Thought I should tease Swara a little on a boring day).”

Swara also replied: “Always happy to help alleviate your boredom Kangana…you know I love you.”

