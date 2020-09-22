Kangana Ranaut takes jibe at Deepika Padukone over alleged drug link

By Sameer Published: 22nd September 2020 10:41 am IST
Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has taken a sarcastic jibe at Deepika Padukone, saying depression is a consequence of drug abuse.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana took to her verified Twitter account to take a dig at Deepika using the latter’s name in a hashtag, leaving no guesses as to who her comment was aimed at.

“Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone,” Kangana tweeted.

Deepika Padukone

Just a day after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on June 15, Deepika had tweeted from her verified account: “Repeat after me: depression is an illness.” In another tweet posted on June 16, the actress had shared: “Repeat after me: depression is a form of mental illness.”

READ:  Kangana wishes Narendra Modi: We all are praying for your long life

Kangana in her tweets has now taken a sarcastic jibe at Deepika using the latter’s catchwords in her anti-depression campaigns. Kangana’s jibe at Deepika comes after the news channel Times Now revealed a WhatsApp chat, which the channel claims allegedly took place between Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash, who is reportedly an employee with Kwan Talent Management Agency.

Categories
Bollywood NewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close