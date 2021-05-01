Kangana Ranaut to make digital debut as producer

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as producer with the upcoming film “Tiku Weds Sheru”, a love story and a satire. Kangana dives into web space with her production house Manikarnika Films, and launches its logo on Saturday.

“With ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It’s a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content,” Kangana said.

“We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience,” Kangana Ranaut added.

Details related to the upcoming film are still under wraps.